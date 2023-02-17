WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,508 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. DA Davidson raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $90.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.