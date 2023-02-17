WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,134 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,477,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

