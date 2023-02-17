WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,722 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Trustmark by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.