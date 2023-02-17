WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,946 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,735 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

