WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.28 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $67.86 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $6,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,813 shares of company stock worth $27,667,033. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.