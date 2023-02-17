WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 460.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edison International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.