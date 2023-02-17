WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also

