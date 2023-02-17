Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,385 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

