Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 58,317 Shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ – Get Rating) by 3,469.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Counter Press Acquisition worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPAQ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.80.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

