Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

ESS stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average of $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

