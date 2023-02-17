Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.