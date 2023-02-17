Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $543,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

