Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

HWM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.