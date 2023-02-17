WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WPP by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.69) to GBX 1,260 ($15.29) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.11) to GBX 864 ($10.49) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

