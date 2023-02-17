Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,453 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

