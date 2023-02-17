Zacks Research Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

