Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 935 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

