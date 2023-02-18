2,473 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

