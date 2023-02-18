26,864 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 560,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 351,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

