27,092 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MUI opened at $11.44 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.