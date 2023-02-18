3,350 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.