579,928 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 579,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.