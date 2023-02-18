579,928 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 579,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

