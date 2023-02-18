8,689 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

