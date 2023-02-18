Absolute Software’s (ABST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.63. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Absolute Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 60.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.