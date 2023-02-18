Absolute Software’s (ABST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.63. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
