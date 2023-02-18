Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

