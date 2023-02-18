Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

