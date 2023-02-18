Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 13.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,599.80 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.