Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

