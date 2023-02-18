Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$62.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of C$28.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.553 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

