Air Canada’s (AC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.54.

Air Canada Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$21.20 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.33.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

