Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA:AF opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.41. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

