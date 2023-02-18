Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.06. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.