Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 0.6 %

EPA:AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €115.07 and a 200 day moving average of €107.28. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.