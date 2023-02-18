Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

