Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,289,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

