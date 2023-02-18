Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

ALIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.