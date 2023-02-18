Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %
ALIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.