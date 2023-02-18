Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Allianz Stock Performance
FRA:ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €212.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.65. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.