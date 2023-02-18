Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €212.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.65. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

