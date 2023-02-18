Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

