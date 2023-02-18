AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AMETEK by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $5,103,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,538 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

