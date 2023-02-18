Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

