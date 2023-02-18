Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

