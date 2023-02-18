Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider John M. Pasquesi Sells 26,329 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.