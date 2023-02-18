Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

