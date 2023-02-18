Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $74.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 728,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 164,564 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

