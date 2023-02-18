Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.
