ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $651.93 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.76. The company has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

