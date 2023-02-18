Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

