BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5,622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 402,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,401,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,085,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

