Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.